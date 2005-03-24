JAZZ LOSES KIRILENKO FOR SEASON AFTER FORWARD FRACTURES WRIST

Utah forward Andrei Kirilenko broke his left wrist Thursday night in a collision with Washington's Kwame Brown, ending his season.

Kirilenko, Utah's leading active scorer at 16 points per game, drove to the basket and crashed into Brown just 3:02 into the game, which was won by the Wizards, 85-84. Kirilenko's feet went out from under him and he put his hands down to break his fall, landing hard on his tailbone and left wrist.

Kirilenko remained on his stomach for several minutes before going to the locker room, holding his left wrist and in obvious pain. The Jazz announced early in the second quarter that the wrist was broken and Kirilenko, an All-Star last season, was done for the season.

"I don't need any surgery, but it's broken," he said.

Kirilenko's injury leaves Utah without its top two scorers. Carlos Boozer leads the team at 17.8 points per game, but has been out since straining his right foot Feb. 15. Boozer remains out indefinitely.

Magic stays on the skids

ORLANDO, Fla. -- There are slides, and then there are really, really bad slides. Losing two straight games to an expansion team qualifies the Orlando Magic for the latter.

Gerald Wallace scored 22 points and rookie Emeka Okafor registered his 36th double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Bobcats to a 108-94 win over Orlando on Thursday night. It was the Magic's ninth loss in 10 games.

The Bobcats beat the Magic for the second time in four days and won on the road for just the third time this season.

"We need some leadership both from the coaching staff and our veterans to say 'Hey, listen, we still have a lot of games left,'" said Magic coach Chris Jent, 1-3 since taking over for Johnny Davis.

"People are writing us off, but stranger things have happened," he said.

The Magic stands tied for ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, 1 1/2 games out of the last playoff position.

Around the rim

Lorenzen Wright and Jason Williams each scored 20 points in the Grizzlies' 105-96 victory over the Nets, who had won five straight.

DerMarr Johnson had 20 points, leading the Nuggets to a 117-96 rout of the Lakers to give Los Angeles its longest losing streak (seven games) in 11 years. The Lakers dropped 5 1/2 games behind Denver for the Western Conference's final playoff spot with 14 games left.

Tracy McGrady scored 31 points to lead the Rockets over the Cavaliers, 99-80.

Peja Stojakovic hit six three-pointers on the way to a season-high 38 points, and the Kings defeated the Mavericks, 109-101.

Ray Allen returned from an ankle injury and scored 19 points, and Damien Wilkins (21 points) filled in admirably after Rashard Lewis left with tendinitis in his left knee as the SuperSonics scored their fourth straight win, 96-91, over the Trail Blazers.