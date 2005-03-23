USE A LITTLE COMMON SENSE ON NEEDED TORT REFORM

Yes, tort reform is needed but first a little pertinent common sense. First, let's calibrate some "money" terms: A million-dollar stack of new $20 bills is about 26 feet tall. A billion-dollar stack is about five miles high.

Second, implicit in the word "punitive" is "punishment" for the perpetrator. Damage awards for loss, pain, suffering, etc. should be awarded as currently derived but punitive damage awards should be treated like other fines and put into the appropriate government coffers.

Finally, the current six-member jury panel might be capable of deciding guilt or innocence but is not capable of assessing the future value of a large award. CPA firms should be assigned this function for a fee. Although the lawyers on the case understand these matters very well, they are personally benefiting from the magnitude of the settlement.

James A. Sartori

Williamsville