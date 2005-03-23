TEENAGER PLEADS GUILTY IN BID TO EXTORT L.A. WEB COMPANY

A Cheektowaga teenager has pleaded guilty to making extortion threats against a Los Angeles-based Internet company.

Anthony Greco, 18, of Walden Avenue, appeared this week in federal court in Los Angeles, where he pleaded guilty to threatening to damage a company's computer systems with intent to extort, authorities said.

Greco, who was arrested last month in Los Angeles, will be sentenced Sept. 26, according to Brian Hoffstadt, an assistant U.S. attorney in California.

Greco admitted to writing a computer program last October that created thousands of fraudulent accounts at MySpace.com -- an instant messaging service -- and then sent more than 1.5 million unsolicited commercial e-mails to the Web site's users, Hoffstadt said.

Greco is accused of contacting company officials and threatening to show others how to spam MySpace unless he was given exclusive marketing rights to their customers.

Family members reached Wednesday didn't want to comment. Previously they have said Greco is a former Erie Community College student and computer whiz, who started his own computer marketing and programming company a few years ago.

He hopped on a plane to Los Angeles on Feb. 16, expecting a face-to-face meeting with MySpace.com representatives. When Greco stepped off the plane, members of the Secret Service and the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him on charges of computer hacking, violating federal spam laws and making threats.

He pleaded guilty to the most serious charge as part of a plea deal, Hoffstadt said. Greco remains free on a $25,000 bond.

e-mail: jrey@buffnews.com