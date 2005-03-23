TEACHER ACCUSED IN HOAX TIED TO CERTIFICATION TEST

A Bronx schoolteacher has been charged with coercing a former homeless man into taking his state certification exam for him, authorities said.

Wayne Brightly, 38, allegedly bullied a former college classmate into taking the exam in July, using a fake identification and Brightly's Social Security card, the city Department of Education said Tuesday.

Authorities said Brightly's stand-in was Rubin Leitner, 58. Leitner had met Brightly when the two were students at Brooklyn College in the late 1980s and had tutored him for the exam beginning in 2001 after Brightly failed at least twice, authorities said.

Leitner, who suffers from mental problems, scored so much higher than Brightly had on his previous attempts that authorities began to investigate.

Brightly has pleaded not guilty to charges of coercion, falsifying business records and other crimes.