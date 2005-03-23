JUST ANOTHER DAY AT 'THE OFFICE'

The chances you'll read a review of NBC's new comedy, "The Office" (9:30 tonight), without a comparison to the BBC series that inspired it is equal to the chances that office manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) will be named Man of the Year by a minority group.

I'm going to pass. Since the BBC series was watched by so few American viewers, most people wouldn't get the comparisons anyway.

Viewers are much better off going in clueless, which is how Scott goes through life at the Scranton, Pa. paper company where he is the boss. The joke is that he is unaware of what a fool he is and actually thinks his staff is as enamored with him as he is with his own attempts at humor. He can be unintentionally much funnier than he is when he tries to entertain his troops while being followed around by a mock documentary crew.

How clueless is he? He's the kind of guy who will ask a Mexican-American on Diversity Day if he wants to be called something less offensive than Mexican. He thinks nothing of telling the documentary crew that the receptionist used to look better than she does now right in front of her. And he amuses himself by pulling a painful prank on a co-worker.

Carell, the former "Daily Show" correspondent who has played over-the-top television news roles on "Anchorman" and "Bruce Almighty," is a godsend. Carell, whose hairstyle makes him resemble Channel 2 anchor Scott Levin, does clueless as well as anyone.

His supporting cast of dryly amusing employees is also strong. Rainn Wilson, who played a weirdo who worked for the Fishers on "Six Feet Under," is the assistant to the regional manager. He constantly is at odds with practical joker Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), a bored co-worker infatuated with the receptionist, Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). She's engaged and the one Scott thinks used to look a lot cuter.

Tonight's pilot follows the BBC blueprint co-created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant (I lied about not making any comparisons). But writer-producer Greg Daniels begins to put his own stamp on the series when the show moves to its permanent home, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the "Diversity Day" episode, Scott does a Chris Rock routine and seems determined to illustrate how insensitive he is by trying to be sensitive.

As crazy as it sounds, one couldn't help but think of "Arrested Development" while watching "The Office." Like the Fox show that is much more popular with critics than viewers, "The Office" has subtle, clever, low-key humor and doesn't have a laugh track.

A former writer for "The Simpsons," Daneils has refined name-dropping to high art, infusing the pilot with references to Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jamie Kennedy, Moe Howard and the "The $6 Million Man." But like Scott, "The Office" is only as occasionally as smart and as dryly funny as it thinks it is. Clearly, it is an acquired taste. It will need time to find an audience to embrace a boss who is a bit of a jerk.

It is unlikely to be as instantly popular with Nielsen viewers as it is with many critics who champion shows that break the mold. That means its fate will be in the hands of NBC executives who think "Joey" is funny and have renewed it for another season. There's certainly irony in that, since NBC's executives have shown they can be as clueless as Michael Scott is.

ABC's stylish hospital series, "Grey's Anatomy" (10 p.m. Sunday, Channel 7), which temporarily replaces the crazy lawyers of "Boston Legal," also is set in a workplace of clueless people. The hospital series focuses on young, good-looking, scared, arrogant and vulnerable doctors who are eager to discover what surgical medicine and intense competition is all about.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo, "Old School," "Catch Me If You Can") knows more than most first-year interns at Seattle Grace Hospital because she's the daughter of a famous female doctor. That could lead to some internal jealously even if she didn't look a little like Michele Pfeiffer and immediately attract the eyes of handsome surgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

The rest of the appealing cast consists of the usual medical stereotypes: The gorgeous woman who wants to be taken seriously even when she talks to comatose patients and is nicknamed Dr. Model (Katherinte Heigl); the ambitious, overly competitive doctor who needs to learn a bedside manner, Cristana Yang (Sandra Oh of "Sideways"); the clumsy puppy dog unsure of himself personally and professionally, George O'Malley (T.R. Knight); and the arrogant doctor, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), who thinks the world is lucky he inhabits it.

They are driven by two smart doctors, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington), who seem to have trained under some of the tough surgeons running "ER" for the past decade.

It would be easy to dismiss "Grey's Anatomy," which is loaded with every cliche in the medical books and also has some elements of the Fox medical hit, "House." But that diagnosis would only be partially correct. With a terrific musical soundtrack, a great-looking cast and some decent romantic, humorous and poignant story lines, this familiar-looking workplace series has heart, which means it has better chance of long life than "The Office."

The Office

Review: 3 stars (out of 4)

Grey's Anatomy

Review: 3 stars

