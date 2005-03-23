EMERGENCY DISPATCH CENTER TRANSFORMED

Once an emergency dispatching center cluttered with bulky, outdated and not the most reliable equipment, the Town of Tonawanda's Public Safety Communications Center on Sheridan Drive has been transformed.

The $127,000 project was celebrated Wednesday at the Police Department during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center, which has been remodeled and furnished with up-to-date computer systems.

Improvements include five new workstations. The 20-year-old dispatching consoles have been replaced by five new ones, including two touch-screen computers for each station.

Last year, the center's 18 dispatchers fielded 69,000 calls for police, paramedic and fire emergencies.

"It makes for a very efficient center for the dispatchers to do their job, and they do an excellent job. . . . We are trying to provide them with the best tools to do that," said Police Chief Samuel M. Palmiere.

The work at the center was the last part of a five-year effort to modernize the department's communications systems, including computers in patrol cars and computer-assisted dispatching. The improvements cost $900,000, with most of the money coming from a federal grant and the rest from a bond, Palmiere said.

James Kerr, assistant communications supervisor, said the center's previous dispatching system was cumbersome and antiquated, which made it difficult to find parts for repairs. With the outsize equipment gone, the center is more spacious, allowing for separated workstations, he said.

"The dispatchers are just happy that we finally got this project completed," Kerr said.

