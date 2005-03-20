1 KILLED, 400 INJURED AS QUAKE JOLTS ISLANDS

An elderly woman was killed and 400 people were injured Sunday when a powerful earthquake jolted southern Japanese islands, triggering landslides.

In a region still jittery from the devastating Indian Ocean quake and tsunami that hit Dec. 26, authorities evacuated half the residents of a tiny island near the epicenter, 560 miles southwest of Tokyo, and warned of a tsunami but later canceled the alert.

The worst damage from Sunday's 7.0-magnitude quake was nearest the epicenter, on Genkai island, where landslides leveled homes. About 120 Japanese troops flew to the island just west of Kyushu Island to offer food and medical aid and help evacuate more than 400 of the 850 residents to Kyushu.

Nearby in Fukuoka city, a 75-year-old woman died after a section of a stone wall fell on her, officials said. Most of the injured were in hardest-hit Fukuoka prefecture on western Kyushu.