COUNTY, STATE LEADERS MEET BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

Erie County legislators met behind closed doors with leaders of the region's state delegation Saturday and pleaded for more money to help the county close its 2005 budget gap.

State legislators responded, however, that it's difficult to help when county officials don't even agree on how big a hole they are trying to fill.

"It's hard to give definite answers when you don't know what the numbers are," said Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples, D-Buffalo.

While the county's 2005 budget deficit is technically pegged at $14 million, informal estimates suggest the real budget deficit actually may be much higher.

"We all agree this is both frustrating for county and state lawmakers," said Lynn Marinelli, the County Legislature's Democratic majority leader.

Saturday marked the first time in recent memory that county legislators and the state delegates have ever met as a large collective group to discuss county matters. Both sides considered the meeting a positive first step in trying to get all oars rowing in the same direction.

Aside from seeking assistance with the deficit, legislators asked for Medicaid relief, money to restore the school nurse program, and permission to raid the county's state-funded, $8 million road repair fund.

The state delegates said they would research all those options but made no promises regarding what assistance the state could provide.

They also once again refused to allow the county to keep the $15 million it's legally required to funnel to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for mass transit services.

Assembly Majority Leader Paul A. Tokasz, D-Cheektowaga, and State Sen. Dale M. Volker, R-Depew, agreed to hastily convene a meeting Saturday afternoon because they didn't think they'd have time to meet with the legislators in Albany on Monday while the state budget is being prepared.

Nine legislators showed up for the meeting but managed to skirt the Open Meetings Law by directing that no more than seven of the nine legislators sit in the same room together at any one time. Once eight legislators meet together, the law requires the meeting be public because more than half of the 15-member body would be gathered.

Legislator Demone Smith, D-Buffalo, said the presence of a reporter would have inhibited honest discussion.

"We can't be frank," he said. "We can't get things out in the open. People are guarded."

Smith, Legislature Chairman George A. Holt Jr. and Legislator Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, are still planning to head to Albany on Monday to press their case.

In other news, Giambra said he met with several mediators Saturday morning who are trying to work out money-saving compromises with the county's eight unions.

"Both sides are philosophically in sync about the need for change," Giambra said, expressing optimism that some agreements could be reached in time to prevent a giant tax increase in the 2006 budget.

However, he said, the Civil Service Employees Association Local 815, the white-collar union representing the single largest group of county workers has not yet agreed to come to the negotiating table.

"I'm hoping CSEA will become part of this process very shortly," he said.

