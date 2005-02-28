TRIAL OPENS FOR MOTHER ACCUSED OF FATALLY BASHING INFANT

Kirsten Van Der Linde, a former Buffalo substitute teacher, had stopped taking anti-psychotic medications before she killed her 7-month-old daughter, John R. Nuchereno, her attorney, said Monday as her nonjury trial opened.

Van Der Linde had been hospitalized numerous times over more than a decade as schizophrenia followed her through college, into the working world and motherhood, said Nuchereno, who is pursuing an insanity defense. The lawyer also said she had tried hours before the slaying to get neighbors to adopt the baby.

"A psychotic mom with a newborn needs a lot of help," Nuchereno said. "She didn't get it." Van Der Linde, 36, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Van Der Linde, who died of massive head trauma last May 28.

Witnesses later testified that Van Der Linde, clad in a nightgown, held her naked daughter by the ankle and chanted, "I want justice" as she repeatedly swung the baby headfirst against the concrete in front of her apartment building at 1030 Kenmore Ave.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Kenneth F. Case argued that Van Der Linde should be convicted of second-degree murder because she "violently murdered" her daughter in a fit of anger, even though she was "the one person entrusted to keep her safe."

Van Der Linde, he said, also should be found guilty of intentional murder or murder with depraved indifference to human life.

Van Der Linde, an Ithaca native, has been receiving anti-psychotic medications in jail since the slaying.

As she entered court Monday, she smiled at her companion, Tony Berst.

Nuchereno is seeking a verdict of not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect, which would send Van Der Linde to a psychiatric hospital instead of prison. During his opening statement, he stressed that Berst also is a diagnosed schizophrenic.

Van Der Linde, who began exhibiting mental ailments in the late 1980s during her undergraduate days at the University at Buffalo, had remained in Jamestown's WCA Hospital as a mental patient after Melissa's birth on Oct. 13, 2003, because she had stopped taking anti-psychotic medications during pregnancy, Nuchereno said.

He said Van Der Linde's father, Peter, will testify that his daughter had called him about 1 1/2 weeks before Melissa's slaying, saying she had stopped taking her medications again.

Also Monday, John Conboy, of Kenmore, testified that he grabbed the child away from the defendant as Van Der Linde held her by her ankles at her side.

Amber Witherow, of the Town of Tonawanda, told the judge she knew "the baby was dead" because she saw Van Der Linde slam the child's forehead to the concrete sidewalk with "a lot of force" three times.

Both Conboy and Witherow, who were driving to work when they saw what was happening, told the judge Van Der Linde repeatedly screamed, "I want justice. Give me justice," until police arrived.

Conboy said Van Der Linde looked "absolutely crazed" and he and Witherow both told the judge Van Der Linde did not exhibit any concern for the child.

