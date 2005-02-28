PRODUCT RECALLS WHERE TO GO, WHAT TO DO

Dishwashers

Name of product: General Electric Built-in Dishwashers.

Units: About 74,300.

Manufacturer: GE Consumer & Industrial of Louisville, Ky.

Hazard: These dishwashers have a connector that can short-circuit and overheat during normal use, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Incidents/injuries: GE received 29 reports of connectors overheating, including one report of a fire that spread outside the dishwasher and caused minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Description: The following models are included in this recall and were sold after January 20, 2004: GE dishwasher models GSD5500G, GSD5560G, GSD5800G, GSD5900G, GSD5960G, EDW3000G, and EDW3060G, with serial numbers with the first letter A through T and the second letter G, or the serial letters VF.

Sold at: Appliance retail outlets and builder distributors nationwide from January 2004 through February 2005 for between $300 and $400.

Manufactured in: United States.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the dishwasher and contact GE to arrange for their dishwashers to be repaired free of charge.

Consumer contact: Call GE at (800) 804-9802 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday to arrange for a free service call. Log on to the GE Recall Information page at www.GEAppliances.com.

Women's boots

Name of product: Merona Women's Sidezip ENA Style Boots.

Units: About 135,000.

Importer: Target Corp. of Minneapolis, Minn.

Hazard: The heel on the boot can detach from the sole while in use, causing the consumer to fall.

Incidents/injuries: Target has received 19 complaints of the heels breaking off, including one report of a sprained ankle.

Description: The Merona Women's sidezip boot comes in black or brown with a 3-inch heel in sizes 5 1/2 through 11. The style numbers included in this recall are 096-10-1180 through 1190 for the black boots and 096- 10-1200 through 1210 for the brown boots. These numbers appear on the interior zipper liner along with the words, All Man Made Materials, Made in China, Merona and ENA.

Sold at: Target stores nationwide and through Target's Web site from July 2004 through January 2005 for about $25.

Manufactured in: China.

Remedy: Consumers should stop wearing the boots immediately and return them to the nearest Target store for a full refund.

Consumer contact: Consumers can either go online at www.target.com or visit or call their local store for information or to obtain a refund.

Infant toys

Name of product: Reef Rocker Infant Toy.

Units: About 54,260.

Distributor: Wal-Mart Stores of Bentonville, Ark.

Hazard: The seam on the plastic balls can separate, releasing the small toy inside and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Incidents/injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves Baby Connection Reef Rocker infant toys. The floor toy is intended for children ages 3 months and above. The toy's water-filled dome and four toy balls have colorful sea creatures inside. Lights and music are activated when the toy is shaken. Sold at: Wal-Mart stores nationwide from May 2004 through January 2005 for between $8 and $10.

Manufactured in: China.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the toy away from small children and return it to their nearest Wal-Mart store for a full refund.

Consumer contact: Call Wal-Mart at (800) 925-6278 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.walmartstores.com.

Youth ATVs

Name of product: Kolpin Powersports 50cc and 90cc Youth All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

Units: About 1,000 90cc units and 39 50cc units.

Manufacturer: Amstrong Industry Corp.of Taiwan.

Importer: Kolpin Powersports of Fox Lake, Wisc.

Hazard: Metal-flange locking nuts securing the tie rod assemblies, integral to the steering system on the Youth ATV, can come loose. The resulting unstable steering condition could result in serious injury or death to a rider.

Incidents/injuries: Kolpin Powersports has received two reports of loose lock nuts. No injuries have been reported.

Description: The recall includes all of Kolpin Powersports' 2004 model year Youth ATVs purchased prior to November 24, 2004. The Youth ATVs are black with gray trim and have gray metallic and flame graphic decals. A KOLPIN decal is present on each side of the gas tank.

Sold at: Kolpin Powersports' authorized retailers nationwide from September 2004 to Nov. 24, 2004 for $1,399 to $1,499.

Manufactured in: Taiwan.

Remedy: Consumers should contact the retail store where they purchased their Youth ATV for inspection and retrofit.

Consumer contact: Kolpin Powersports toll-free at 877-9KOLPIN (877-956-5746), from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

From the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: To find a list of recalled products, visit www.cpsc.gov/cpscpub/prerelprerel.html. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call CPSC's hotline at (800) 638-2772 or CPSC's teletypewriter at (800) 638-8270.