SHARAPOVA BAGS QATAR TOURNAMENT

Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova won her second WTA Tour title this month, rallying past Alicia Molik of Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, Saturday in the Qatar Open final.

Sharapova, seeded second, captured her ninth career title. She won the Tokyo Open this month, then took two weeks off to recover from the flu.

Molik, seeded fourth, broke the 17-year-old Russian in the third game for the first set and appeared in position for her second title of 2005 after winning in Sydney, Australia, last month.

"After losing the first set, I just tried to hang in there and wait for my turn to make something happen," Sharapova said.

Sharapova made two breaks to even the match. In the third set, the Russian returned extremely well and broke Molik in the fifth game. She then held serve and closed with an ace.

"I can safely say that the best player in the tournament won the title here," Molik said.

Molik, the Australian Open doubles champ, won the doubles title with Francesca Schiavone of Italy. They defeated Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Liezel Huber of South Africa, 6-3, 6-4.

FEDERER DEFEATS AGASSI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Roger Federer routed Andre Agassi, 6-3, 6-1, in the Dubai Open semifinals and will play Croatia's Ivan Ljubicic (today) in a title match for the third time this year.

The top-ranked Federer beat Agassi a sixth straight time. This latest victory was even more impressive than the one in straight sets in last month's Australian Open quarterfinals. Agassi last defeated Federer in 2002.

"I have shown I can raise my game when it is important," Federer said. "I didn't expect anything like this because the way I was playing. I was really struggling with my rhythm and I thought it would be really hard against Agassi. But I pulled off a magnificent match."

Agassi said he made a few mistakes but conceded Federer was better.

"He was just too good in the second set," Agassi said. "I could have made a few less errors. But it was much more him out there tonight."

Federer, the two-time defending Dubai champion, will play eighth-seeded Ljubicic a week after edging the big-serving Croat in the Rotterdam final. Last month, the Swiss star downed Ljubicic in the Doha final.

"Hopefully, I will have a few spectators on my side tomorrow," Ljubicic said after firing 13 aces to oust fifth-seeded Tommy Robredo of Spain, 6-4, 6-3.