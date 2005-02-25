WNY VIEWERS SEEM TO IDOLIZE NASCAR

This is what I'm thinking:

You could call Buffalo the NASCAR capital of the North. That became evident Sunday when Jeff Gordon's win in the Daytona 500 hit a 14.7 rating on local Fox affiliate WUTV, about 33 percent higher than the 10.9 it did nationally. The only Fox show that gets higher ratings locally is "American Idol." Fox said the Buffalo market finished tied for No. 17 nationally. Of the 16 with higher ratings, only Indianapolis (19.3) and Columbus, Ohio (15.5), weren't from the South.

WNLO-TV filled a hole vacated by the Empire Sports Network on Saturday when it carried the University at Buffalo men's basketball team's Bracket Buster game at Fresno State. The game had a 1.7 rating, higher than the national college games carried last weekend by ABC affiliate Channel 7 and CBS affiliate Channel 4. WNLO will carry UB's regular-season finale, 2 p.m. next Saturday against Akron.

The rating for the UB-Fresno State game wasn't far off the local rating for Sunday's prime-time coverage of the NBA All-Star Game on TNT. It had a 2.7 rating here, well below the record-low national 4.9 rating. It also was well below the 6.3 local rating that the Pro Bowl, the NFL all-star game, had a week earlier.

The NBA All-Star Game had tough network competition, battling ABC's megahit "Desperate Housewives," a Tom Selleck movie, "Stone Cold," on CBS and a documentary on "The First Five Years of Saturday Night Live" on NBC. But Buffalo isn't much of a regular season NBA town anyway. The first five weeks of NBA action on Channel 7 have averaged about a 2 rating.

Local golf pro Cindy Miller continues to impress during the Golf Channel reality series, "The Big Break III: Ladies Only." On the first week of elimination, she won immunity by chipping a couple of shots to within a few feet of the hole, outdoing nine competitors. Tuesday, Miller staved off elimination by hitting an excellent sand shot on her final shot.

It looks like out of sight, out of mind is Buffalo's philosophy now that the Destroyers play elsewhere in the Arena Football League. Sunday's NBC game didn't hit a 1 rating on local affiliate Channel 2.

The local TV sports departments get so little time these days on newscasts that it is rare the sports directors can offer opinions on big news. If it hadn't been for happy talk with Susan Banks, Channel 7's John Murphy wouldn't have had time to voice his opinion on the Bills' cutting of Drew Bledsoe. Murphy suggested that Bledsoe might have trouble finding a job as a starter in the league. I didn't agree with him even before Bledsoe landed in Dallas -- heavens, A.J. Feeley starts in this league -- but I was happy to hear any opinion without waiting for one of the extended weekend sports shows.

Talk about irony. Howard Simon, who is only at WGR-AM because Adelphia folded the Empire Sports Network and sold WNSA-FM, is now doing radio spots for the cable company. Meanwhile, WGR's Mike Schopp is doing spots for DirecTV that ridicules Adelphia's emphasis on the NFL Network because it has been carried by satellite providers since its inception. The Schopp ad asks what the big deal is now that the season is over.

But it really is never over. On Wednesday, the NFL Network carried the Bledsoe news conference in Dallas live for its entirety while ESPNews cut away after about 10 minutes. And at noon today, the NFL Network begins its coverage of the NFL Combine. That's when 330 or more players are put through workouts that could affect their draft position.

There have been some national news reports suggesting that ABC might swap its NFL package with family member ESPN. ESPN would get Monday Night Football and ABC would get Sunday Night Football. When you consider that ABC has a huge Sunday hit with "Desperate Housewives" and that its Monday reality series are doing OK, the switch makes no sense. It makes more sense for both Sunday and Monday night games to land on ESPN unless a network is willing to overpay for MNF as ABC has done. ESPN can better afford Monday games because cable subscriber fees help pay for them.

The NFL is trying to scare ABC into believing that there's another buyer out there. There have been reports that cable's Comcast is willing to make a deal for a new Thursday and Saturday package that it would carry on OLN and that Comcast was also willing to start a partnership with the league on a new network. Sounds like an NFL desperation pass to me.

Inquiring minds want to know where former Buffalo News hockey writer Jim Kelley has been. The Hall of Famer is a freelancer for ESPN, which hasn't been using him during the NHL lockout. Sunday, Kelley appeared on Channel 7's late-night sports program and predicted that it could take a decade before the effects of the canceled season will be over.

