Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Elim Christian Fellowship, 25 Central Park Plaza, for Donna Lori Dickson, a certified nurse's aide.

Ms. Dickson, 43, died Sunday in the Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Cheektowaga after a long illness.

Born in Buffalo, Ms. Dickson attended Buffalo schools and took certified nurses training at Seventy-Eight Restoration Corp. She worked at various Buffalo facilities, including St. Francis Geriatric Center on Main Street.

She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by four sons, Robert Staples, Anthony Thomas, Jeremy Thomas and Jeffrey Thomas; her father, C.D. Dickson; four sisters, Delisa Washington, Jackie Knowles, Shirley Dickson and Darlene Turner; two brothers, Delayne Dickson and Brian Peoples; and four grandchildren, all of Buffalo.

[R/McCarthy].