DEAL WITH RUSSIA WILL PROVIDE IRAN WITH REACTOR FUEL

Russia's top nuclear official will sign a deal today to supply Iran with fuel for its first nuclear reactor, an Iranian official said.

The Russians say the agreement has safeguards to prevent Iran from using its reactor to develop nuclear weapons, but it is sure to add to U.S. concerns following Thursday's U.S.-Russian presidential summit.

The United States and Israel fear that the Iranians could use the Bushehr reactor to build nuclear weapons. Russia argues that cannot happen because the deal calls for spent fuel to be returned, and U.N. nuclear experts will monitor the facility.

President Bush's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Slovakia touched on U.S. concerns about the Iranian reactor.

But Putin has said that he is sure Iran does not intend to build nuclear weapons.