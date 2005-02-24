TERRORIST ATTACKS THWARTED, POLICE SAY

Police said Thursday they thwarted planned attacks on an airport, malls, a church and U.S. troops with the arrests of three members of an al-Qaida-linked terror group.

The two Indonesians and a Malaysian -- all of them alleged Jemaah Islamiyah members -- were arrested in southern Zamboanga city in December along with a Filipino member of the Abu Sayyaf Muslim extremist group with bomb-making manuals, bomb parts and money for attacks, officials said.