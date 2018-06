Jennifer Rosales shot a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 for a two-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's season-opening SBS Open, and 15-year-old Michelle Wie is four shots back after a 70.

Angela Stanford, Lorena Ochoa, Heather Bowie and Sung Ah Yim trail by two strokes.

Paula Creamer, an 18-year-old making her debut as an LPGA Tour member, opened with a 1-over 73.