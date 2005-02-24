IN OTHER BUSINESS NEWS

The merger between casino giant MGM Mirage and Mandalay Resort Group cleared its final hurdle in Nevada on Thursday when the state Gaming Commission gave its blessing to the deal that would consolidate control of 11 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sales of existing homes edged down a slight 0.1 percent in January as attractive mortgage rates continued to support strong demand in the housing market. The National Association of Realtors said single-family homes and condominiums were sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.80 million units.