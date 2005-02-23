Shiloh Edsitty lives with his former foster mother in a large Victorian house in this Southern Tier college town, just a short walk from his middle school.

The 13-year-old wants to stay with Vivian Powell, a St. Bonaventure University professor he calls "Mom," and Powell is seeking permanent guardianship.

But a major obstacle stands in the way of their future.

Shiloh is a Navajo, and Powell is not, and the Navajo Nation has stepped in to ensure that the teenager is reared with an understanding of his culture.

So his fate is up to a Family Court judge in Nevada, where a decision could come next week. Powell hopes with all her heart that she wins custody.

"To lose one mother, and then to lose another, I don't know how anybody could survive that," Powell said.

Shiloh's mother was stabbed to death, and he almost died in an attack in their Las Vegas apartment last November.

Shiloh was stabbed six times -- once so severely that the blade stuck in his chest. He spent three weeks in intensive care, endured extensive surgery, and still bears deep scars on his neck, chest and stomach.

Shiloh's round, friendly face and playfully sarcastic sense of humor belie the strong will that helped him survive the assault.

"I just had to get up. That's all I had to do. It wasn't courage. I don't really think it was courage. It was just that you have to do something," he said in a recent interview.

Powell first met Shiloh when he was a baby living with his mother, Teresa Tilden, in St. George, Utah. Powell, then known as Vivian Fisher, taught in a school there.

Tilden, a woman with the emotional scars of a difficult childhood, called from jail begging her former teacher to take her 5 1/2 -month-old son.

Powell agreed, even though she and her husband at the time already were rearing eight children, four of them adopted.

Shiloh lived with Powell for nine of his first 10 years, in St. George, then on an Arizona reservation and later in Salamanca for three years.

"He's an amazing child. He just kind of took (the moves) in stride," Powell said.

But at the end of fourth grade, Shiloh asked Powell if he could return to his mother because he wanted the chance to know her.

Powell and Maelena Godios had to convince Tilden that she was ready to take care of Shiloh.

"Teresa was scared of being a mother," said Godios, a close friend and Powell's daughter.

Shiloh said life with his mother in Las Vegas was good at first. When she was happy, they would watch her favorite television sitcom, "The King of Queens," and eat the pork-chop dinners he loved.

But his mother was hard to get to know, Shiloh said, and when she would drink, she would get angry at Shiloh and sometimes hit him.

Last year, Tilden's boyfriend, James M. Valdez, moved in with them. By November, Shiloh said, his mother was planning to move out.

Shiloh doesn't know what started the last quarrel his mother had with Valdez, early on Nov. 8, but the fight soon escalated.

"Then he took the knife and he said, 'Don't make me do it.' And my mom said, 'I'm not scared of you.' So she pushed him and kept pushing him," Shiloh said.

Valdez was staggered, but got back up and grabbed Tilden.

Shiloh said he doesn't remember what happened next, until he woke up in the kitchen, bleeding profusely, with a knife sticking out of his stomach.

He fell to the floor, and he said Valdez stabbed him four more times with another knife before leaving the room. Weakened by his wounds, Shiloh ran down the stairs and into the night, chased by Valdez until a guard intervened.

Shiloh woke up two days later at a local hospital. "I wished it was a dream," he said.

Shiloh couldn't eat anything but ice cubes, and lost weight. It was two more days before he learned that his mother had died.

In Olean, Powell, an assistant professor of education at St. Bonaventure for 4 1/2 years, didn't hear about the attack until a friend reached her four days later. "I couldn't even talk I was crying so hard," she said.

Powell and Godios flew to Las Vegas the next morning and saw Shiloh that afternoon. His face was swollen, and tubes ran out of his body. "It was hard to see Shiloh like that," Godios said. "I held his hand and I kissed him and I said, 'Shiloh, I'm here.' "

By the next night, one of Tilden's sisters had restricted access to Shiloh's room, though Powell and Godios eventually were allowed in again. Shiloh said he wasn't close to Tilden's sisters, his aunts. He said they didn't leave Las Vegas until they had taken everything of value from the apartment. Shiloh did get to keep his mother's pillow and blanket, and he sleeps with them every night.

He left the hospital after almost a month, and his case has drawn a lot of media attention there. Residents donated $11,050 to a trust fund. His youth football team in Las Vegas dedicated the rest of its season to him.

Valdez faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, said prosecutor Edward R.J. Kane. He is eligible for the death penalty, but Shiloh said he wants Valdez to receive life in prison.

Shiloh moved to Olean in December but returned to Las Vegas for a service for his mother and for a court hearing.

Powell has temporary guardianship of Shiloh. A Family Court judge has held two hearings in the case, and a Clark County social worker visited Powell's home this month.

Navajo Nation officials haven't asked the court to turn the matter over to the tribe, but requested the home-visit study ordered by the court, according to a Las Vegas Sun article. The next hearing is Monday.

A spokesman for the Navajo Nation, which is based in Window Rock, Ariz., told The Buffalo News he could not comment.

The Navajos want to ensure that Shiloh is reared with an understanding of his culture, said Powell, who is moving soon to Salt Lake City to take a new job.

Powell said she has always taught Shiloh to respect his heritage.

Shiloh wants to live with Powell and doesn't want to live on the Navajo Reservation because, he said, his mother "despised" it.

His biological father, Nedford Edsitty, hasn't been a part of his life, and Shiloh doesn't want to meet him now.

"I just want to have my own life and just want to be left alone," he said, "and I just don't want anyone else interfering."

