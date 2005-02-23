1. "It's like being in the Smithsonian!" squealed one Lackawanna librarian.

That's right! Starting Tuesday and running through April 14, the Lackawanna Public Library will be lost in space, thanks to a traveling exhibit presented by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Learn all about space exploration -- for free!

Hours at the historic library located at 560 Ridge Road are: 1 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

2. Learn how to pet a bird and find a fossil this weekend as a Cultural Market Place comes to a mall near you.

Meet volunteers from the Botanical Gardens, Hamburg Natural History Society, Wild Spirit Rehabilitation and Release Center and Woodlawn Beach State Park at the food court in the McKinley Mall.

Discover some of Western New York's best-kept secrets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

3. Got your Beatles boots?

Then head for the Toy Town Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for Beatles Day. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Beatles' arrival in America with a peek at John Lennon's house keys. Don't miss a very special jam session at 1 p.m.

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Find the treasure at 636 Girard Ave. in East Aurora. Free admission.

4. Got the hockey blues?

Fear not. Some of the biggest names in Buffalo Sabres hockey will hit the ice against the Amherst Police Department at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Amherst Pepsi Center.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the Boulevard Mall Guest Services Center.

Among those rusty players expected to attend: Matthew Barnaby, Michael Peca, J.P. Dumont, Jay McKee, Rob Ray, Martin Biron and Marcel Dionne.

Proceeds to benefit the Amherst Police Foundation.

For more information, call 834-8600.

