TRACY PASINSKI, RYAN MUDGE EXCHANGE VOWS

Tracy L. Pasinski, daughter of Joan and Richard Pasinski of Cheektowaga, and Ryan C. Mudge, son of Shelby and Steven Mudge of Cincinnatus, were married Thursday in St. Lucia.

Employed by Lockheed Martin, Syracuse, in business development for battlefield radar, the bride is a graduate of Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Clarkson University and is pursuing a master of business administration degree in LeMoyne College.

The bridegroom is a graduate of Cincinnatus Central High School and Clarkson and is an environmental engineer with Clough, Harbour and Associates, Syracuse.

After a stay in St. Lucia, the couple will be at home in Camillus.