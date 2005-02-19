LETTER WRITER SHOULD TAKE A TO

In response to the letter writer who commented on the performance of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens in the Super Bowl on Feb. 6: I don't know what game you were watching. To say that Owens lost the game for the Eagles is absurd! I really don't care for Owens myself, and I also was ready to accuse him of being selfish for disregarding medical opinions as to whether he would be playing at less than 100 percent and would therefore hurt the Eagles. To everyone's shock, he played well enough that he would have been considered for the MVP award had the Eagles won the game.

I'm sure that had he not been able to play, the Eagles would have lost by more than the final total, for the simple fact that the Patriots' defense would have been able to focus solely on Eagles halfback Brian Westbrook, as well as receiver Freddie Mitchell, and to bring their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage. In short, Owens kept the Patriots' defense honest.

Before opening your mouth next time, read the paper and look at the stats. Owens ended up with nine catches for 122 yards. For a player whom I have very little respect for, Owens showed me that he has a hunger for winning. I can't find any fault in wanting to win, nor do I think many people would except the letter writer.

Anthony Diaz

Tonawanda