There are two main tipoffs that the pre-Easter Lenten season is here: Smudges on people's foreheads, courtesy of Ash Wednesday, and the appearance of unusual bakery treats.

In years gone by, Lent may have been known mainly as a season of Christian self-deprivation. But for Western New Yorkers, it's become a time to enjoy the bounty of ethnic traditions.

Polish bakeries like Mazurek's, on South Park Avenue, still offer hot cross buns, crisscrossed with white sugar icing; fastnachts dusted with cinnamon sugar; and paczki, the Polish jam doughnut once associated with Fat Tuesday, but now savored throughout the Lenten season.

Yet while the call for such treats remains, it's not as hearty as in years gone by, said Carole Mazurek, whose family has been in the baking business since 1934.

Take hot cross buns, the cinnamon-scented sweet dough with raisins.

"We used to make trays of them," Mazurek said. "Now we make half a tray a day. You still try to follow some of the traditions, but we're starting to lose some of the generation that would buy them."

It's not just the fading of old customers, but new dietary practices that take some of the starch from Lenten bakery traditions, she said.

"You know, that carb thing and all. Some people kind of pulled away from a lot of stuff," Mazurek said. "But if you have the seniors, the older generation, they'll continue to buy."

Hot cross buns have been made since at least the 14th century, when an English monk in St. Albans was recorded distributing cakes stamped with a cross to visitors on Good Friday. The cakes were believed to bestow blessings upon those who ate them, contributing to their popularity in the centuries that followed.

Now it's mostly their savory power that draws fans.

"I like it with the candied fruit myself," said Mazurek.

Fastnachts, a German custom passed down though the Pennsylvania Dutch, have their roots in Fat Tuesday, when cooks would scramble to use eggs, milk and other products once forbidden during the ensuing Lenten season. The flat doughnut is fried and coated in a variety of sugars.

Paczki (pronounced POONSH-key) are another popular Lenten doughnut recipe.

"On Fat Tuesday, we sell so many of those doughnuts," Mazurek said. "It's the feast before the fast."

There are lots of fillings these days, but the real Polish deal comes stuffed with jam, she said -- not jelly, jam.

"Red raspberry, and lots of it." A glaze, sometimes flavored with rum, completes the picture.

With the treats in today's bakery cases, it's easy to forget that Lenten favorites originally marked a period of abstinence, said Tom DiCamillo, of the Niagara Falls bakery family.

"Before, Lent was really a time of fasting for people, so a sweet was a real treat," said DiCamillo, the bakery's production manager. "For us, a lot of these symbolic foods have lost their meaning, because we have gotten used to eating whatever we want, whenever we want."

There is still one Italian observance during Lent that calls for special baked goods -- St. Joseph's Day, a feast day on March 19 set amid the austerity of the period.

"For Italians, to go 40 days fasting without something in between would be difficult, so we have St. Joseph's Day," said DiCamillo.

There's a family feast, but without meat, he said.

"It's springtime, winter is broken," DiCamillo said. "If you had enough food, you invited your neighbors and gave thanks for making it through the winter."

Breads made in special shapes are part of the festivities, he said. Regular Italian bread dough is used, and the loaves shaped into symbols. A cross for Jesus Christ. A heart for Mary, his mother. A staff for Joseph, and so on.

"There can be 10 to 12 shapes, each covered heavily with sesame seeds," said DiCamillo. The shape of the seeds reminds the observant of Christ's tears.

Now with Lent being taken less seriously by some, the Lenten bakery specialties are losing their specialness as well, he said.

The fasting used to make the treat taste better, he said.

"Now," he said, "we just go for the sweet."

