DAILY BRIDGE CLUB

ow do you end a partnership?" a club player asked me.

"Slip out the back, Jack," I suggested.

"This is serious," he growled. "Our scores are lower than the Mariana Trench."

"One way to unload a partner," I said, "is to tell him something and say it's for his own good."

Today's South ruffed the third spade and craftily led a diamond to dummy's ace immediately. When East-West played low, South drew trumps, cashed his clubs to pitch a diamond from dummy and led a diamond. East had to win and lead a black card, and South threw his last diamond, ruffed in dummy and claimed.

"Let me tell you something for your own good," West scowled at East. "When declarer cashes the ace of diamonds and sets up your king, he's up to something."

Since declarer is unlikely to have the queen of diamonds -- and East's play may not matter if he does have it -- East should dump his king of diamonds under the ace. The defense then gets two diamonds to defeat the contract.

You hold: A K Q 2 7 6 Q 10 8 4 10 7 2. With neither side vulnerable, the dealer, at your left, opens one club. Your partner passes, and the next player bids one heart. What do you say?

A: Pass. Though you could double to show length in the unbid suits, your hand is too weak to enter the auction now. But if the opponents stop low -- for instance, if the opening bidder raises to two hearts and two passes follow -- you can back in with a double.

North dealer

N-S vulnerable

NORTH

10 6 3

A J 9 4

A 7 3 2

A 3

WEST

A K Q 2

7 6

Q 10 8 4

10 7 2

EAST

J 9 7 5

8 5

K 9

J 9 8 6 5

SOUTH

8 4

K Q 10 3 2

J 6 5

K Q 4

North East South West

1 Pass1 Pass

2 Pass4 All Pass

Opening lead -- K