TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MADE ON FATE OF ADULT VIDEO STORE

A tentative agreement under which an adult video store will not reopen at its current location on Main Street in Eden has been reached, but the deal has not been finalized and could fall through, the attorney for the store said Wednesday.

A hearing scheduled for today in State Supreme Court concerning a dispute between the store operator and his landlord has been postponed until March 3, but an unnamed third party has also become involved.

"The third party is playing games, and if it (the proposed settlement) turns sour, we will be in court March 3," Frank Bybel, attorney for store owner Daniel Maloney, said.

He declined to identify the third party or say what the person's role is.

Bybel said Maloney might also reopen the store but sell other merchandise and limit adult items to less than 25 percent of the inventory and challenge the recently enacted Eden law that restricts adult bookstores to an industrial zone.

A section of the law makes allowances if less than 25 percent of a store inventory is adult products, but there are other restrictions the town is certain to challenge the store on due to its location near an elementary school and a Boys & Girls Club.

For now, the town is not involved, and the dispute is between Maloney and property owner Donald Nowak, who claims the lease is invalid because Maloney concealed the true nature of the business.

Nowak obtained a court order closing the store a few days after its Jan. 2 opening.

Charles S. Desmond II, attorney for Nowak, said that as far as he is concerned, a confidential agreement has been reached, and the store will not reopen.

