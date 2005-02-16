BUSH PLAN WOULD SHIFT AMTRAK COSTS

The Bush administration's message to Amtrak is simple: Change or die.

If Amtrak isn't dramatically overhauled, the Bush administration is prepared to essentially junk it and save only the commuter-rail segments, Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta said Wednesday.

That's preferable, he said, to spending about $1 billion a year in subsidies to keep the cross-country passenger-rail system alive.

In its 2006 budget, the Bush administration proposes eliminating Amtrak's annual subsidy, which is $1.2 billion this year. The idea is to force Congress and Amtrak to institute sweeping change. Bush would limit Amtrak to owning and operating trains. Others -- including state or local governments -- would own the rails, stations and physical property, much as private businesses run airlines but the government maintains airports.

Every other mode of transportation has changed dramatically since the 1970s, when trucking and aviation were deregulated, but not Amtrak, Mineta said.

Amtrak, which was created in 1971 when the government took over bankrupt private railroads, carries about 24 million passengers a year. In addition to cross-country and inter-city rail lines, it operates commuter services for several regions.

Under the Bush plan, states along a given line would pay for rail upkeep. If a state wouldn't pay, stations along the line in that state would be closed and trains wouldn't stop in them, Mineta said.

The Department of Transportation is discussing the sale of Amtrak infrastructure, said Jeffrey Rosen, the agency's general counsel.

If Congress continues to balk at Bush's vision for Amtrak, the Bush administration would push to spend only $360 million to keep commuter-rail systems alive, mostly in the Northeast, Mineta said at a briefing.

But if Congress and Amtrak adopt the Bush plan, the administration is willing to spend about $1 billion a year in grants to state and local governments to help run the former parts of Amtrak, Mineta said. That money isn't in the president's budget, but would be part of a supplemental spending request.