Stanley J. Kozlowski of Niagara Falls, an Olin-Mathieson Chemical Corp. retiree, died Sunday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 91.

Mr. Kozlowski was born in Buffalo and moved to Niagara Falls with his family as a child. He attended local schools and worked as a cook at Louie's Restaurant on Falls Street.

A World War II Army veteran, he served in India and Burma.

Mr. Kozlowski worked as a chemical operator for Olin-Mathieson, retiring after 30 years of service.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, the Ushers Club, St. Stan's Seniors and several other parish organizations. He was also a member of Holy Trinity Seniors; Portage Post 1465, American Legion; and the Disabled American Veterans.

His wife, Hilda M. Lodyga Kozlowski, died in 1984.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 2437 Niagara St. Burial, with military honors, will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston.

