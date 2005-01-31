STANLEY J. KOZLOWSKI
JAN. 26, 1914 -- JAN. 30, 2005
Stanley J. Kozlowski of Niagara Falls, an Olin-Mathieson Chemical Corp. retiree, died Sunday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 91.
Mr. Kozlowski was born in Buffalo and moved to Niagara Falls with his family as a child. He attended local schools and worked as a cook at Louie's Restaurant on Falls Street.
A World War II Army veteran, he served in India and Burma.
Mr. Kozlowski worked as a chemical operator for Olin-Mathieson, retiring after 30 years of service.
He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, the Ushers Club, St. Stan's Seniors and several other parish organizations. He was also a member of Holy Trinity Seniors; Portage Post 1465, American Legion; and the Disabled American Veterans.
His wife, Hilda M. Lodyga Kozlowski, died in 1984.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 2437 Niagara St. Burial, with military honors, will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston.
