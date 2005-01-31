BILLS RAISE MOST TICKET PRICES

Most Buffalo Bills ticket buyers will pay from $2 to $4 more per ticket according to the new ticket pricing structure announced by the team for the 2005 schedule.

The last time the Bills' had a major overhaul of their pricing was for the 2003 season when average ticket increases were in the $3 range.

Season ticket rates will go up under the new plan but not as much as most tickets sold on an individual game basis. That means season ticket purchasers will enjoy an even greater discount, as much as $10 at the top scale.

For example, lower level sideline seasons will be $43 each, up from $39 last year. The same seats are priced at $53 when sold on an individual game basis, a $10 saving. They were $39 and $48.

Lower level corners and upper level rows 1-20 are now $42 each as season tickets, $52 on an individual games basis. They were $39 and $48.

Tunnel end seats in the 200 level and upper deck rows 21-38 are now $40 each as season tickets, $49 on an individual game basis. They were $38 and $46.

Tunnel end seats in the 100 level are $37 as season tickets, $45 on an individual game basis. They were $33 and $41.

Scoreboard end corners at the 200 level and all scoreboard end seats at the $100 level are now $35 as season tickets, $44 on an individual game basis. They were $33 and $41.

Tops Family Section seats are $32 each as season tickets, $35 on an individual game basis. They were $30.

The new pricing plan does create a relative bargain for seats in a new price category: The Rock Pile, which will include eight sections with more than 2,400 seats located at the 200 level of the scoreboard end zone. Those seats will sell for $25 each as season tickets and $41 on an individual basis. The same seats were $33 each as season tickets last season and the same $41 on an individual game basis.

An added benefit season ticket holders will receive is the Extra Point Value Card which entitles the holder to discounts for restaurants, retail stores and entertainment.

Last season, Buffalo's most popular season ticket (lower level sideline seats between the 30-yard lines) sold for $39 per game, lowest in the NFL and almost 50 percent cheaper than the next highest team, according to the Bills. Also the average ticket price of $37.13 was lowest in the league according to the Bills, 29th in the league according to a report by Team Marketing Report, a national survey.