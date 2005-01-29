Three years ago, Jonny Moseley was the face of moguls skiing in the United States. He was brash. He was cocky. His response to winning the gold medal in the 1998 Winter Olympics was bucking the stuffy establishment, and for that he endeared himself to free spirits everywhere.

Moguls for years had been considered alpine skiing's ugly step-cousin, perceived as a gimmick sport born from a growing faction hooked on the X Games. Moseley revolutionized the sport. So popular was Moseley that he was invited to host "Saturday Night Live" after a fourth-place finish in the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

Jeremy Bloom drew attention for a different reason. He was the wide receiver for the University of Colorado who doubled as a world-class moguls skier. He sued the NCAA last year after it took away his eligibility for accepting sponsorship money earned in skiing. It evolved into a national story, and Bloom quickly became a national figure.

Travis Mayer? He's barely recognized in his native Orchard Park.

"People who follow skiing know who I am," Mayer said during an interview in the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid. "Those two guys seem to get a lot of media exposure. Jonny's gone doing other things. Jeremy seems to take a lot of the spotlight. For a guy like me, it's really nice. I get the opportunity to just ski."

Funny how it often works, how someone so talented and successful can fly under the national radar. Mayer doesn't seek attention, but he has all the qualities that are high in demand. He has cover-boy good looks, and he's working on an Ivy League education. He's as intelligent as he is charming and has remained humble amid his success.

"Travis had a relatively ordinary life," said his mother, Lynn Mayer. "He grew up in an unbroken home with two loving older brothers. He's an excellent student. Travis is the perfect kid. I like to think he led the life any parent would want their child to have. He is the kind of kid you would be proud to call your son, anybody would. He's a regular kid. It doesn't make for good press."

For Mayer, it always was more about the skiing, never about the attention.

At 15, after his freshman year at Orchard Park High, he left Holiday Valley's bumps to pursue his career. He moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo., and attended the Lowell Whiteman School for prodigious skiers. He still lives and trains in Colorado when he's not on the World Cup circuit. Now, at 22, he's at the peak of his career with the 2006 Olympics in Italy just 13 months away.

Mayer finished higher than Moseley and Bloom and won the silver medal in the 2002 Winter Games. He was the top-ranked skier in the world through four events this year. On Jan. 15, he won the Nature Valley Freestyle Cup in Lake Placid. He has not finished worse than fourth this season.

"It's not surprising at all," said Warren Tanner, of Grimsby, Ont., who grew up skiing at Holiday Valley. "I remember when he was 9 years old, and he was one of the best kids out on the mountain. It's really cool to come through the ranks together. He's had a lot more success, but it's neat to see someone you knew as a kid to be one of the best in the world."

Olympic gold is goal

Mayer reaped some attention after taking over the No. 1 spot, but it was a blip on the overall sports scene amid the NFL playoffs and the U.S. figure skating championships. Only a major injury would prevent him from being on the U.S. Olympic team, a gold medal the only goal remaining in his career. Still, come February 2006, there is a good chance the headlines will be about Bloom.

"I really couldn't tell you why that is," Bloom said. "As far as intelligence and skiing go, Travis' actions speak louder than his words. He goes to Cornell, he's a silver medalist and he's a great athlete. We've known each other since we were 14 years old. He's quiet, but he's a great guy."

Mayer returned to competitive skiing this year after taking off almost all last season. He started preparing for his life after the slopes. Mayer's parents own Mayer Bros., the juice and water company based in West Seneca. He is a junior majoring in economics at Cornell and plans to attend law school. He spent two summers and two semesters catching up on his school work and now is only slightly behind his graduating class.

At the time, his step away from the bumps was considered a major risk in a sport that was changing almost by the day. He walked away from sponsorship money, but he saved himself from burnout after Salt Lake City. In a sense, he pulled himself back into the real world, and for that he was rewarded with a new perspective as a world-class athlete.

"Being in school, knowing all my buddies were skiing while I was studying in the library, really makes you appreciate the opportunity you have," Mayer said. "It was an excellent idea, and I would do it again. There are trade-offs. I look at some of my friends who are starting to develop careers and earning consistent paychecks. Aside from being in that office all the time, there is a lot about that lifestyle that's appealing.

"The flip side is I get to travel a lot, ski a lot and do something I really love. For me, going to work consists of having fun and playing. There's a lot to be said for that. There will be a time when it's going to be the right moment to move on, but for now I'm really excited about skiing."

He has reasons to be excited. He finished second, fourth, first and second in his first four events this season to take over the No. 1 ranking. For years, Mayer was a solid jumper, but his strength was being technically sound and disciplined through the bumps. That's what carried him to silver in Salt Lake City.

Two years ago, the sport made radical changes after Moseley introduced the crowd-pleasing "dinner roll" jump -- a 720-degree spin performed horizontal to the slope with his body sideways, parallel to the ground. Moseley bent moguls' rules in which skiers weren't allowed to lift their skis above their heads.

Now, it's encouraged, a change no less dramatic than allowing tackling in basketball.

The sport is more exciting than ever, but with it comes inherent danger. Some competitors simply retired knowing they couldn't perform back flips going 35 miles an hour down an icy hill. Mayer had his reservations, too, but he devoted himself to practicing on water ramps and improving his aerial skills.

"There are a handful of guys who actually have a fair amount of aerial experience, which initially really played into their hands," he said. "Given a year after the fact, that effect has been diluted and the good athletes are learning the tricks. Now, it seems the good skiers and jumpers are winning. It's not just guys who have good aerial skills.

"If it gets to the point where moguls skiing doesn't matter anymore, then I don't really have much interest. It's always been the balance of jumping and skiing the moguls. It's the combination. If I just loved aerials, I would have become an aerialist."

Twists, flips and spins

Mayer has his share of tricks. His training included perfecting a D-spin 720, in which he performs an off-axis backflip with an added twist on the first jump. The bottom jump is a traditional 720, which is two vertical back flips, plus two spins. No other skier has completed them consistently, but they helped push Mayer to the top.

He figures he has just another year-plus remaining in his career before he begins the next stage of his life. Now he's racing against the clock. He has never suffered a major knee injury -- prompting him to knock on wood during a recent interview -- and he wants to make sure he leaves the sport in one piece.

All that remains is the gold medal, a piece of jewelry that can't be ignored.

"I'm thinking gold," he said. "For me to make another Olympic campaign, there's a lot of sacrifices. The only reason for me to do this is to try to win the gold medal."

