Flag flies for soldiers: The Veterans of Bowen Manor, whose service spans from World War II to the Iraq War, welcomed member Marvin Saddler back from Iraq Saturday and dedicated a new site at 25 W. Utica St. to honor all men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Those who participated in the flag raising at the site included, from left, the Rev. William Cherry, James Mahony, Nicholas Saddler and his father, Marvin.