Martin Gerber, retired executive vice president of the United Auto Workers, died Thursday at home in Long Branch, N.J., after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Gerber, 89, whose UAW district once included Western New York, was born in Elizabeth, N.J. He went to work in 1937 for General Motors, where he was assigned to load car frames on the assembly line for 60 cents an hour.

He became a force in organizing Local 595 of the UAW in Linden, N.J., the following year. Gerber was elected to head the bargaining committee and became an international representative in 1940.

In 1944, he was elected director of Region 9, which covers New Jersey, Western New York and eastern Pennsylvania. Under his leadership, Region 9 grew from 20,000 members in the 1930s to 120,000 in 1977, when he was elected international vice president. In his new post, he was responsible for the UAW's organizing department and technical office, and professional development until his retirement in 1983.

In his career, Gerber was a key player in the American labor movement, helping pave the way for Walter Reuther to become president of the UAW in 1947. He suffered a near-fatal injury at the hands of company hires in the 1947 Bell Aircraft strike in Niagara Falls.

Unconscious from a fractured skull, he was jailed at the direction of District Attorney William Miller and only allowed medical treatment after Eleanor Roosevelt intervened. Miller, who later ran for vice president on the Republican ticket with Barry Goldwater, prosecuted Gerber for inciting the riot, and a Niagara County jury found him guilty despite witnesses who said Gerber was not in the state at the time. The verdict was later voided by an appeals court.

Gerber was active in New Jersey politics as a delegate to six national Democratic conventions, starting in 1952.

He was a lifelong member of the NAACP. In the early 1950s, he rallied the UAW to offer aid to black South Carolina farmers who were denied bank loans, worked to help pass New Jersey's Open Housing laws, and was a strong supporter of Martin Luther King Jr.

He won the New Jersey heavyweight Golden Glove Championships in 1937.

Since retirement, he has lived in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Long Branch, and has been working for the Region 9 UAW Housing Corp., which builds affordable housing for the elderly.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, the former Florence Spevack of Long Branch; a daughter, Lois of Secaucus, N.J.; a son, Edmund of Highland Park, N.J.; and four grandchildren.

