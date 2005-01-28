DESK SETS CARRY THE MARK OF LOUIS TIFFANY

Louis Comfort Tiffany is best-known for his stained-glass windows and lamps with leaded glass shades, but his companies made many other important decorative items. Tiffany's iridescent glass vases, pottery, enamel work, silver pieces and jewelry, all first made about 1900, were extraordinary examples of design and craftsmanship.

Tiffany Studios also made many commercial desk sets, candlesticks, inkstands, boxes, picture frames and even small, bronze paperweights shaped like animals.

Tiffany Studios produced more than 15 different patterns of desk sets. A set had at least nine pieces: blotter ends, inkstand, pen tray, paper rack, paper knife, rocker blotter, memo-pad holder, stamp box and calendar.

Look carefully at bronze and glass pieces that might be by Tiffany. Almost every piece is marked.

Stone armchair

Q: An elderly neighbor gave my daughter an old cast-stone garden armchair. The chair is 3 feet tall. The front and seat are plain and weather-worn, but the rounded back is decorated with a raised image of a winged male figure surrounded by swirls and leaves. There is an illegible mark or emblem under the seat at the front of the chair. Can you tell us anything?

A: Even if the maker of your cast-stone (molded, not carved) chair cannot be determined, it is a nice garden seat. It probably dates from the turn of the 20th century or a little earlier. Chairs like it sell for $300 to $500.

Write to Kovels in care of King Features Syndicate, 888 Seventh Ave., New York, NY 10019.