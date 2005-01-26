CONTROL BOARD BACK, WITH MUCH TO CRITICIZE

A feisty state financial control board ended a 10-week lull Wednesday by criticizing some Common Council actions, scolding inspections officials, and putting pressure on the school district to put employees under a single health insurer.

The oversight panel also imposed a hiring freeze in the Municipal Housing Authority and invoked its right to approve the appointment of a new city housing czar.

The three-hour meeting was the first session in which Brian J. Lipke presided as chairman of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority. If Buffalo is to survive, he said, it will have to embrace businesslike practices that involve "better, lower-cost ways of delivering services."

After the meeting, Lipke talked briefly with the head of the city blue-collar union and agreed to meet informally so they could "get to know each other a little bit better."

Control board members were critical of some City Hall actions that have occurred since they last met in November. Some blasted the Council's resistance to a proposed sale of the city water system to the Erie County Water Authority. While there has been no formal Council vote, the plan has yet to attract enough support among lawmakers, and a deadline for snaring key financing is three weeks away.

Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra, a board member, urged the panel to flex its legal muscle and try to "force some sensibility" into Council critics. It is "criminal," he said, that some are blocking a deal that he contends would hold down water rate increases.

The state law creating the control board gives it the power to impose fines on city officials, remove them from office or even file misdemeanor charges if they willfully impede a fiscal recovery plan. The board Wednesday imposed more rigid controls over city demolitions, voting to require inspections officials to submit every non-emergency demolition contract to the panel for approval.

In the past, the board only reviewed contracts that exceeded $50,000. Board members were upset to learn that the city executed some larger contracts without obtaining approval. Robert G. Wilmers, president and chief executive officer of M&T Bank, said that this is not the first time the board has had problems with the Inspections Department.

"The cooperation has been poor to nonexistent," Wilmers told Inspections Commissioner Raymond K. McGurn. "It was bad with the permitting process six months ago, and now it's (bad) with the demolition process."

McGurn said the city proceeded with some contracts because they were deemed routine and the control board did not meet in December. "There's no one trying to deceive anybody or unwilling to cooperate," he said.

The control board also questioned the Council's rejection of a state proposal to sell the former campus of J.N. Adam Developmental Center in Perrysburg to a logging company. The city is being asked to give up its reversionary rights in exchange for receiving 90 percent of the sale price, or $333,900.

"We have a $400,000 gift horse looking us in the mouth," said control board member John J. Faso, who urged the Council to concentrate on running the city instead of focusing on concerns in Cattaraugus County.

Faso said that it makes no sense for lawmakers to ponder the impact of logging in Perrysburg after they recently needed to borrow money to trim city trees.

Council President David A. Franczyk told Faso that the environmental impact is only one issue. He said that there have been estimates that the site might be worth as much as $4 million.

The control board also put pressure on the Council to reverse its earlier opposition to a pay-as-you-go approach to finance new firehouse construction. The board wants the Council to use $6.5 million in state funds set aside for overhauling services instead of borrowing money. Lawmakers insist that the board's strategy could be more costly in the long term if Buffalo loses a court fight with the police union over a wage freeze and it depletes its reserves.

The board took aim at the continuing delays in efforts to get all Board of Education employees to agree on a single health insurer. Gary M. Crosby, the school district's chief financial officer, expects to learn next month whether unions will accept the plan. Supporters insist that the move would save millions of dollars annually without reducing benefits. Some union leaders have contended that the control board's decision to impose a wage freeze undermined insurance negotiations. Faso said he is frustrated by the "intransigence" of those who "pretend to care about children and taxpayers."

All city employees were put under one health insurer last year, and Lipke said the same should occur in the school district. "This is a pure business issue," he said. "No one loses anything in this process. The city and the taxpayers gain a substantial amount."

In other action, the control board imposed a hiring freeze at the Municipal Housing Authority amid concerns about dwindling reserves. The board also emphasized that it must approve a successor for Housing Authority Executive Director Sharon M. West when she retires in April to accept a housing post in Florida. Board officials said they expect the successor to be "highly qualified."

