REPLACING 628,000 HOTEL BEDS

Hotel company Marriott International plans to replace 628,000 beds by the end of the year to add more pillows, softer sheets and better mattresses.

The hotel operator said Tuesday the project will cost $190 million and use 30 million yards of fabric. The beds will be changed at about 2,400 hotels worldwide operating under eight different Marriott brand names.

The new linens will include 300-thread-count sheets, down comforters to replace traditional bedspreads and more pillows. The bedding will be thicker and the duvets more stylish.

Last year, Hampton Inn invested $80 million in new bedding. Radisson Hotels is replacing 90,000 beds at its properties.