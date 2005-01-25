HORSES, LLAMAS, GOATS ESCAPE ONTARIO BARN FIRE

Horses, llamas and goats escaped a burning barn Sunday, Niagara Regional Police said Tuesday.

The blaze broke out in a barn at 7241 Concession 3 Road just before 3 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene discovered the structure engulfed in flames.

The owner of the barn led most of the animals to safety, fire officials said.

The fire was triggered by a heating source used to keep water lines thawed, officials sadded.

Damage was put at nearly $200,000