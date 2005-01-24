STATE SENATE REFORMS DRAW CRITICISM

News flash: State senators now have to always be in their chairs in the Senate chamber when voting on legislation. Well, maybe not always.

So goes the plodding reform ways of Albany as senators -- after months of debate and rumination -- Monday unveiled a series of changes in the internal operation of the State Senate. The idea they touted the most? Senators can't be across the street in their offices or down the street at a restaurant or on the Thruway heading home and be counted as having voted on a bill.

Of course, like anything in Albany, even this reform has its loophole: Lawmakers don't actually have to be in the Senate chamber to have their vote counted if they are on some excused work such as a committee meeting. And lawmakers don't have to be in the chamber to vote on so-called "noncontroversial" bills.

While lawmakers publicly promoted the reform that, in the words of Senate Majority Leader Joseph L. Bruno, "changes the entire process we used to have," government reform groups -- and legislators speaking privately -- called the Senate rules changes far from real reform.

The new rules, for instance, claim to end proxy voting by senators on committee votes on legislation. But they actually codify the much-criticized practice, permitting lawmakers to sign a sheet supporting or opposing legislation coming before a committee for a vote.

The new Senate rules include cutting down the number of unplanned committee meetings, requiring more minority party members on committees and extending the amount of time for floor debate.

