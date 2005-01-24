2005 News basketball polls

State classification is in parentheses; first-place votes in brackets; LW-last week; *-tie in points.

BOYS LARGE SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPtsLW

1. Niagara Falls (AA-1) [10] 14-0 100 1

2. Canisius 13-2 86 2

3. Riverside (AA-2) 12-1 76 5

4. St. Joe's 12-2 74 4

5. Seneca (A-2) 14-1 64 3

6. Sweet Home (AA-2) 12-2 44 6*

7. Maryvale (A-2) 11-2 28 6*

8. Kenmore West * (AA-1) 12-2 24 10

9. Timon/St. Jude * 11-5 24 8*

10. Amherst (A-1) 12-2 15 NR

Also receiving votes (listed by points received): Hutch-Tech (AA-2) 12, Grover Cleveland (AA-2) 1, Niagara-Wheatfield (AA-2) 1, Depew (A-2) 1.

BOYS SMALL SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPtsLW

1. Lackawanna (B-1) [10] 12-1 100 1

2. Nichols 10-4 79 2

3. Pine Valley (D) 13-1 57 3

4. Holland (B-2) 10-3 55 7

5. Wilson (B-1) 12-3 54 9

6. Silver Creek (C) 13-1 50 10

7. Medina (B-1) 10-4 37 5

8. City Honors (B-2) 8-6 23 8

9. Burgard (B-1) 6-7 22 6

10. East Aurora (B-1) 9-4 18 4

Also receiving votes: Roy-Hart (B-2) 14, Falconer (B-2) 6, Cassadaga Valley (C) 5, Eden (B-1) 5, Maple Grove (D) 5, Traditional (B-2) 5, Chautauqua Lake (C) 4, Randolph (C) 3, O'Hara 2, Fredonia (B-1) 2, Southwestern (B-1) 2, West Valley (D) 2.

GIRLS LARGE SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPtsLW

1. Nardin [9] 16-2 90 1

2. Grand Island (A-1) 11-2 77 2

3. Sacred Heart * 12-3 67 3

3. Wmsv. East * (A-1) 13-1 67 4

5. Hamburg (AA-2) 12-2 52 5

6. Kenmore East (AA-2) 11-3 29 8

7. Clarence (AA-1) 13-2 34 7

8. Olean (A-2) 10-4 28 9

9. Orchard Park (AA-1) 12-4 26 6

10. McKinley (A-1) 12-2 71 0

Others: Jamestown (AA-1) 6, Springville (A-2) 5, Holy Angels 3, Maryvale (A-2) 2, Pioneer (A-1) 2.

GIRLS SMALL SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPtsLW

1. Nichols [8] 15-1 80 1

2. Pine Valley (D) 15-1 72 2

3. Immaculata 13-1 61 4

4. Fredonia (B-1) 11-3 57 3

5. Westfield (C) 12-3 48 5

6. East Aurora (B-1) 11-3 30 6

7. Southwestern (B-1) 11-4 26 9

8. Allegany-Limestone (C) 9-5 23 8

9. Roy-Hart (B-2) * 8-4 10 7

9. Portville (C) * 7-3 10 NR

Others: Cassadaga Valley (C) 9, Ellicottville (D) 8, Holland (B-2) 4, Albion (B-2) 2.

Coming attractions

* Talk about a super Sunday for boys basketball. While the NFL takes a week off to prepare for the big game, the top three large schools will be in action. St. Joe's hosts Canisius at 3:30 p.m. while Niagara Falls heads to the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester to face East High at 5 p.m. in the Image Capital Classic. Niagara Falls also hosts Lew-Port today and Lockport on Friday in 7:30 games. Today Amherst plays at Kenmore West while Medina is at Roy-Hart. Thursday has Jamestown at Sweet Home and Kenmore East at Kenmore West. A full Friday lineup features Williamsville South at Maryvale in ECIC III, Iroquois at Amherst in ECIC II, Orchard Park at West Seneca West in ECIC I, Eden at Holland in ECIC IV and Riverside at East Aurora.

* In girls basketball, Nichols plays at Lockport at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Niagara Falls plays at Kenmore West at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Hamburg Tournament on Friday and Saturday features Frontier against Immaculata and Holy Angels at Hamburg. Friday includes Roy-Hart at Albion at 7 p.m. in the Niagara-Orleans League and Kenmore West and Kenmore East at 6 p.m. in the Niagara Frontier League. The Canisius Cup race could be affected by a pair of 4 p.m. Monday games: McKinley hosts Traditional and Bennett plays City Honors at Kensington. A battle of No. 1s takes place a week from today when Nardin plays at Nichols at 4 p.m.

* In another great week for wrestling, the Ilio DiPaolo Spotlight shines on Friday's dual meet of No. 5 large school Jamestown at No. 6 Clarence (6 p.m. JV start). Another key ECIC I match is Wednesday, when Lancaster hosts Clarence (5:30 p.m. JV start) in what is being billed as the first "Border Brawl" by the Clarence Booster Club. There are also two excellent tournaments this Friday and Saturday featuring a number of ranked schools: the 31st Joe Shifflet Sweet Home Invitational includes large schools No. 1 Iroquois, No. 3 Lancaster, No. 7 West Seneca East, No. 9 St. Francis as well as small schools No. 5 East Aurora, No. 6 Tonawanda and No. 8 Ripley as well as 12 other teams. At the Lew-Port Pete Rao Memorial Invitational, large schools No. 2 Niagara-Wheatfield, No. 8 Maryvale and No. 10 Lockport are joined by small schools No. 3 Roy-Hart and No. 4 Fredonia and eight other teams.

* Two of the area's best hockey teams meet during Thursday's four-game Western New York Varsity Hockey Federation slate at the Amherst Pepsi Center when Timon/St. Jude plays Williamsville North at 7 p.m. Saturday's four games at the Pepsi Center feature Frontier -- which handed Lancaster its first loss last week, 3-2 -- taking on Williamsville East at 3 p.m.

* In indoor track, the South Division is at Lancaster on Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Honor rolls

* ACADEMIC STATE CHAMPIONS: The Wilson girls volleyball team won the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Scholar Athlete Championship with a 96.972 academic average, only .028 below the state's highest average recorded in the program's 14 years. The team, coached by Karen Fawcett, also advanced to the Class B semifinals. All eight girls are juniors: Emily Bloom, Meagan Diez, Lauren Howe, Charissa Kiszka, Samantha Ketch, Alicia Mills, Aryn Plunkett and Stephanie Reagan.