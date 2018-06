An Elmwood Avenue business has been robbed of $15,940 by computer fraud, Northwest District officers reported Sunday.

Ali M. Muthana, manager of 986 Elmwood Avenue, told police that someone on a computer used his name and password to remove the funds from the store's bank account. The funds were then dispersed to various unnamed accounts.

Muthana said the theft occurred between 9:51 p.m. Friday and 1:19 p.m. Saturday.