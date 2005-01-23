ALLEN TAKES DOWN LOCKPORT'S ANGELO IN PBA FINAL

Don't remove that asterisk next to Brad Angelo's name yet in the PBA Tour archives.

The Lockport pro is still looking for that elusive first victory after losing to Patrick Allen of Tarrytown in Sunday's championship match of the PBA Dallas Open in Don Carter All-Star Lanes Dallas West.

Angelo was in trouble early and never was able to find the pocket consistently, especially on the right-hand lane. Allen, meanwhile, strung six strikes to take a 188-139 lead after the seventh frame. Angelo had a strike in the sixth frame but left the 10-pin in the seventh on the right lane.

After his strike in the eighth, Angelo left a 10-pin in the ninth and Allen was able to close it out.

"I couldn't get anything going but it's hard to beat 260," Angelo said.

"I'm just going to keep throwing mud against the wall and one of the days, hopefully, something will stick," he said of his failure to get his first victory on the Tour.

It was the third PBA Tour title for Allen, who was the fourth left-hander Angelo faced in five matches this week. Allen moved to second in the PBA World Point standings and walked off with the $40,000 top prize and an exemption for the 2005-06 season. Angelo won $20,000.

Allen advanced to the title match by defeating Robert Smith, 226-170, in their semifinal match.

Angelo led all the way in his 222-216 victory over 21-year-old Patrick Girard but nearly blew it. He strung four strikes early for a 50-pin lead. The Canadian cut into that lead by stringing three strikes in 7-8-9. Angelo had to convert the 2-4-8-10 washout in the 10th frame and wait for Girard to leave two pins on his first ball in the 10th to finally clinch it.

The PBA Tour heads to Birmingham, Ala., this week for the PBA Birmingham Open.