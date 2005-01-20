POSSIBLE HEROIN OVERDOSE STUDIED IN INMATE'S DEATH

An investigation into the death of a 30-year-old Erie County Correctional Facility inmate earlier this week is now focusing on a possible heroin overdose, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators found some evidence of illegal drug paraphernalia in the dormitory area where Jason "J-Cat" Ciurczak, of Niagara Falls, was found dead Monday in the facility on Walden Avenue in Alden, according to Chief Deputy Richard T. Donovan of the Sheriff's Department.

"We're looking at whether or not drugs did get into the facility and whether this person had access to the drugs," said Donovan, whose detectives are following up on leads in the death.

But an exact cause of death will not be known until toxicology tests are completed and the Erie County medical examiner makes a ruling, Donovan said.

"I'm trying to expedite the toxicology results," the chief deputy said. "We've been conducting interviews with inmates and friends and associates of Ciurczak on the outside."

Donovan said he is deeply concerned about the possibility of illegal drugs finding their way into the jail.

"We have seven drug-sniffing dogs that check visitors and employee lockers, and we're constantly checking for narcotics in both the Alden facility and the Holding Center on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo," he said.

Ciurczak was serving time for violating parole on narcotics convictions.

