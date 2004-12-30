HOPE.

Supposedly, it's the reason for the season. In truth, it's been in short supply of late, especially in the world at large. But in the microcosm of the music industry, 2004 saw some promising signs emerge for the first time in what seems like ages.

Should one be so inclined, it hasn't been tough to lament the strict commercialism, lack of variety and continued aggressive commodifying of popular music this year. By now, this is old news. It's been rampant for more than a decade, and can be traced as far back as the dawn of the '70s when businessmen began taking over for "music people" at major record labels, and the irreverent blend of cultural criticism and cross-genre inspiration that marked the popular music of the second half of the '60s suggested itself as something that could be harnessed by the mainstream and turned into a mountain of cash.

Rebellion and innovation were suddenly up for sale. They continue to be, to this day.

There was plenty of terrible music out there this year, and much of it sold quite well, thank you. We'll define its common denominator as a cynical desire to put aside sincere artistic statement in favor of blatant pandering to the most base tastes of a public by now used to expecting shallow popular art. Pretty people with nothing to say, backed by millions of dollars, performed for people with no desire (or time) to demand something more from what they listen to. The beat goes on.

But then again, bold, passionate, well-crafted and emotionally resonant music fought its way to the top of the mainstream pop charts, and could even be seen groping through the corporate wasteland, like a naive but resilient daisy pushing its way to the surface of a dung heap.

U2 released one of its best albums this year, forged a deal with Steve Jobs of Apple, and fully embraced the iPod as a legitimate means of advancing the dissemination of music, while the major labels continued to cry "foul," as sales whithered, acts used up their 15 minutes of fame in 10, and kids continued to insist on downloading and sharing music without having the decency to cut the labels in on the action.

This in itself offered reason for hope.

"I feel quite hopeful about this year, actually," says Jonathan Cohen, news and reviews editor at Billboard, the industry trade-sheet bible.

"There was plenty of shallow music in the charts, as there always is. But then, a record like Nelly's most recent one, which sold incredibly well, is actually quite well-made; there is art going on there. It can't be dismissed as being totally shallow, because it really isn't. It's smart pop music. And with the success of a band like Modest Mouse, (see sidebar) I think you are seeing a whole new generation of people embracing something that offers a real alternative to a lot of the more dreary, plainly commercial-minded stuff that has been coming out for the past decade or so. That band really arrived like a breath of fresh air."

Cohen may work for the magazine that charts the success of a musical endeavor strictly by the number of units it moves, but his own picks for the best records of the year are far from mainstream. The Billboard editor names releases by Pinback, Hot Snakes and the Kings of Convenience as his personal favorites of 2004. None of them bothered the upper reaches of his magazine's charts, but all, he insists, offer signs of hope.

There is, of course, another point of view. For writer/musician/producer Mat Callahan, the "hope" that we're calling the theme of the year is very real, but it must be a tempered one.

Callahan has written a brilliant new book, called "The Trouble With Music," (AK Press, 2005) which offers the most compelling blend of philosophy and music criticism to see release in several decades.

"I have every reason to believe that things are getting a little bit better," says Callahan, who makes his home in Switzerland, but spoke to The News on Christmas Eve from his parents' home in San Francisco.

"I think that people really have to go out and find music. This is really important, because the people who are really music lovers are the ones who actively pursue music. It doesn't just come to them conveniently. That's a very important thing to say now; you wouldn't have had to say that 20 years ago. Because then, the people buying records, the people listening to the radio, were actively pursuing music. Now, it's like wallpaper; you're inundated with it. If you're 18 years old, it's really hard to turn off what's being thrown at you and find your own expression within it. If you're not willing to make the effort, or you can't find time to go and seek out the music that you like, and you're not willing to sit down and devote an hour to listen to it, or go to a gig and see a band, then I'm not sure you'll get it. To be honest, you have to make the effort."

Sometimes that effort can seem Herculean, if you are a person for whom music has long been an essential element in your life, be it as a lens through which you view your existence, a means by which you enter into some sort of community with your fellow men and women, or a way to chase the wolves from the door, at least temporarily.

Care about music this much, and even a casual glance around you can be disheartening. Television commercials regularly feature songs that at one time were the voice of the counterculture, and are now being employed to hawk SUVs. Watch pundits gloat in the wake of the presidential election as they claim that its results proclaim a mandate denying "pop stars" the right to speak out on social and political issues, that indeed they should "stick to entertaining us." Peruse the list of Grammy nominations and feel your heart sink - the middle of the road seems to be the only piece of real estate listeners, musicians and industry types are willing to invest in.

This week's Billboard album charts tell a fairly grim tale. The top 10 is comprised almost exclusively of hip-hop and pop-flavored R&B, much of it interchangeable. The No. 1 album in the country is a "new" reassembled batch of mixes by an artist who has been dead for a decade. A greatest hits package from a syrupy pop-country act sits at No. 5. Destiny's Child, Usher, Toby Keith ... some clearly find these artists likable, but none of them are breaking any new ground, or even planting a new crop on old ground. In this barren landscape, the U2 record sticks out like a liberal in deepest Texas.

Does popular music really matter to many people any more? When there's so much of it, and such a small portion of it is actually worth your investment, who has the time to sift through it all, looking for the diamond in the rough? Wouldn't it be much easier just to learn to expect less?

"But the other side of it is, I think that when you do find something that's truly moving, and you're inspired by it, then that's what I refer to in the book as "the liberation of your being' - then suddenly, you're in contact with the cosmos in a very pleasurable way," insists Callahan.

"You've entered into a community. It's both a medicine and a joy. When you find that, you have to guide your own music consumption, if you will, or your pursuit of music, on that basis, and not be discouraged when someone says, "Hey, listen to this,' and you don't like it. Don't be discouraged, don't give up!," says Callahan.

"That's why I'm optimistic, because I really think that, whether it's as a result of the world going to hell in a handbasket, or whether it's by somebody eagerly looking for good music, people - at least some people - are gonna be pushed toward music," he says. "Many things will get worse before they get better, but in the process, people looking for something to get their soul together will find music."

Amen. Happy new year!

The 10 best of 2004

1) U2, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (Interscope)

2) Elliott Smith, From a Basement on the Hill (Anti-)

3) Wilco, a Ghost Is Born (Nonesuch)

4) The Secret Machines, Now Here Is Nowhere (Reprise)

5) Tom Waits, Real Gone (Anti-)

6) Steve Earle, The Revolution Stars Now (Artemis); Patti Smith, Trampin' (Columbia) - tie.

7) Modest Mouse, Good News for People Who Love Bad News (Epic)

8) Brian Wilson, Smile! (Nonesuch)

9) Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Abbatoir Blues/The Lyre of Orpheus (Anti-)

10) Ricky Fante, Rewind (Virgin)

In the also-ran category were records from Aerosmith, the Futureheads, the Zutons, Ryan Adams, Rufus Wainwright, Hothouse Flowers, the Thrills, Razorlight, Tears For Fears, Eric Clapton, the Twilight Singers, R.E.M., Mos Def, and the Beastie Boys.

