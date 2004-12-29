MOSCOW PLANS TO REPLACE NO-COST PACT WITH NASA

Russia plans to stop giving American astronauts free rides on its spacecraft to the international space station starting in 2006, the head of Russia's space agency said.

Anatoly Perminov said the no-cost agreement between NASA and Russia's space agency Roskosmos could be replaced by a barter arrangement, according to the Interfax news agency Tuesday.

Russian Soyuz crew capsules and Progress cargo ships have been the sole link to the international space station since U.S. shuttles were grounded after the shuttle Columbia burned up on re-entry in February 2003. NASA said it plans to resume its shuttle program in May.

The Russian agency has been looking to expand commercial ventures in recent years, amid dwindling government budgets for space-related research.