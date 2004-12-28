MAN CHARGED IN SLAYING OF FORMER FAMILY DOCTOR

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing a former family doctor at his home.

Jason D. Bardsley, of Warwick, was arraigned early Tuesday and sent to Orange County Jail without bail, according to state troopers. Investigators say he killed Robert Binenfeld, 65, after going to Binenfeld's home to buy a car around Dec. 21, when the two men argued and fought.

A relative found Binenfeld's body Saturday. Police said Bardsley began using the dead man's credit cards at stores in Middletown, Monroe and northern New Jersey and was taken into custody Monday night.