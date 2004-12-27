IMPLAUSIBLE STRETCH CREATES EXCITEMENT

I've had a running joke going with Lawyer Milloy since the St. Louis game, when this improbable run began. Watch out, the Bills' strong safety said, you'll be jumping on our bandwagon before long. So with each passing week, as the playoff run gathered momentum, I'd visit Milloy at his locker and tell him it was getting tempting.

"I told you," Milloy said with a smile Sunday after the Bills beat the 49ers for their sixth straight win. "I've been in the league for nine years, you know. I know. Listen to what I say. I don't say things just to say them. I thought we could build off that New England game."

So here we are. Six weeks after being left for dead in Foxboro, the Bills will host the 14-1 Steelers Sunday with their playoff hopes very much alive. The bandwagon is overflowing, taking on passengers at a dizzying rate. That's me hanging on at the rear, still properly skeptical but grateful for an exhilarating ride.

I'll admit, I thought Milloy was crazy when he stood in a dispirited Buffalo locker room after the New England game and said they still had a chance. I dismissed Ross Tucker as a flighty Ivy Leaguer when he said they could run the table after the Arizona game. I thought Sam Adams had been drinking too many glasses of Sam Adams when he talked Super Bowl at 1-5.

But on Sunday, the Bills will play their most meaningful home game since the Jacksonville playoff loss in December 1996 -- the last game Jim Kelly played in a Buffalo uniform. It will have all the trappings of a playoff game, made even more dramatic by the connections between the two participants.

After the Niners game, head coach Mike Mularkey said the Bills would treat the Steelers as "just another opponent." But when asked how it will feel to look across the field and see his former team on the sidelines -- a Steelers team he spent 11 years with as a player and assistant coach -- he admitted it would be different.

"Oh, I'm sure it will," Mularkey said.

The game will also have a special feeling for Bills President and General Manager Tom Donahoe, who spent most of his career with the Steelers and left after losing a power struggle with Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher. How sweet would it be for Donahoe if his team went through Cowher's Steelers to sneak into the playoffs?

Mularkey doesn't buy the notion that the Steelers have nothing to play for, and I agree with him. Yes, Pittsburgh has sewn up home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. But it's hard to imagine Cowher allowing his team to go through the motions against a team put together by his old nemesis, Donahoe.

"I know the approach there," Mularkey said, "and I know them well. They'll be there to play. I don't care (which players) they play, they will play."

It's easy to assume the Steelers have "nothing to play for." But has anyone considered that they might want to keep the Bills from making the playoffs? Shouldn't they have a strong incentive to knock out the only team in the league that's as hot as they are right now?

Cowher has to be thinking that if he doesn't get the Bills now, they might come back to haunt him later. The Bills are better than the Jets or Broncos now, better than the Ravens or Jaguars. They might even be on an equal footing with the Colts and Chargers.

"They better come play," Milloy said. "We expect them to come play. I don't think they will take that attitude. I think they'll be ready. Coach Cowher isn't a guy to let up at all. So we're expecting them to play. And we better show up, too."

Go ahead. Pinch yourself. A home game that matters in January. Seats are going fast on the bandwagon. But don't worry. The Bills' wise clubhouse Lawyer says he'll make room.

