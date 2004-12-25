I wanna hold your hand

Cold hands, warm hearts? No more thanks to -- ta-da! -- the trendy uni-mittens out there that enable soulmates to slide their hands inside and hold hands without Jack Frost coming between them.

How romantic.

There are several versions on the market -- Dave Barry included one design in his annual holiday gift guide -- and there is one made locally as well.

Kate Cody affectionately calls hers the Kissmitt, and she has been making them for about four months. They are sold at Homeward Bound, 1297 Hertel Ave., for $20, and at Cody's Web site, www.Kateclassics.com.

The Kissmitt features long cuffs that can be folded down. The mitt also is reversible.

"People can hold hands in the winter and be skin-to-skin," said Cody, who also designs jewelry.

"Red is a base color, but I like to go with a print that coordinates -- one fabric has hearts on it, another snowflakes," she said.

Charmed, I'm sure

Charms and charm bracelets have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years -- people now even attach them to belt loops and sneakers -- so it comes as no surprise that there is a new book on the subject: "Charmed Bracelets," by Tracey Zabar (Stewart, Tabori and Chang, $19.95).

The book includes a history of charms as well as ideas on selecting charms around a theme, maintaining the trinkets and also using charms in creative ways, such as on gift wrap and pet collars.

Speak up

It's almost the new year -- time to learn some new words. Erin McKean, chief editor of the Oxford American Dictionary, forecasts the following nascent (emerging) words to memorize, as reported in In Style magazine:

Abandonware: Software no longer sold by the copyright owner.

Andropause: Male menopause.

Awfulize: Imagine something to be as bad as it can possibly be.

Egosurf: To search online for references to yourself.

Googleslap: To reply to someone's e-mail question with a link to the appropriate Google search (the implication being that the inquirer should have looked it up on Google instead of asking).

Forever Jackie

If you are among the legions of admirers who can't get enough of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, you should know that there now are tea towels, stationery, Limoges pill box, dessert plates and other Jackie-like items being sold in Chicago, the Washington Post reports.

"Because the first lady's dresses and ballgowns are now on display at the Field Museum (through May 8, 2005), Marshall Field's department store is selling home products inspired by the exhibit, 'Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years,' " the Post reports.

The items range in price from $5 for a single card to $225 for a stationery set that includes a porcelain pen tray.

And finally . . .

"The most noticeable part of a dress by far is its neckline. As a matter of fact, when a woman is seated behind a restaurant table, it is the only part of her dress that shows."

Genevieve Antoine Dariaux, from "A Guide to Elegance" (Morrow, $14.95)