FIRE DAMAGE CONTAINED AT FORMER AMES STORE

Firefighters stopped a fire from becoming a major problem Thursday morning at the former Ames Department Store at 222 Fluvanna Ave.

The building is being renovated for use next year by the Resource Center.

Battalion Chief Chet Harvey said firefighters discovered "that the fire was burning around a heating unit on the roof." The gas was turned off, Harvey said, adding that ice on the roof hampered the crews. Damage was confined to the area around the heating unit and the room below.

"The heating unit was totally destroyed, and there's a hole in the roof around it," Harvey said.