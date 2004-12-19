STATE NEEDS 'TENS OF BILLIONS' FOR TRANSIT WOES, PANEL SAYS

There's big trouble ahead for New York State's transportation systems, according to a just-released report from a statewide advisory panel that forecasts the need for "tens of billions of dollars" to address the state's transportation woes.

In the 40-page report, titled "Trouble Ahead," the New York State Advisory Panel on Transportation Policy for 2025 concludes that "without bold leadership and substantial new investments in our transportation system, our infrastructure will deteriorate, the economy will falter, jobs will be lost, and the quality of life in New York State will suffer dramatically."

John Paaswell, director of the University Transportation Research Center at the City College of New York, which assisted the advisory panel in the study, said the time has come to address everything from highways and bridges, to airports and public transportation systems.

"Strong leadership and tens of billions of dollars are needed in just the next five years," Paaswell said in a statement. "Improvements were made to the transportation system during the 1990s, but funding programs on both the state and federal level are coming to an end. At the same time, changes in the global economy, skyrocketing truck traffic and an aging population have placed additional stress on the transportation system."

The panel's key findings are that:

The transportation system is under stress, and conditions will worsen unless the state dramatically changes the planning, investing, managing and institutional relationships that drive the system.

The state Department of Transportation should be the lead agency in a comprehensive effort to integrate multiple transportation organizations into a "seamless system."

New York must develop a new transportation funding strategy that is substantial, sustainable and predictable. Possible sources include user fees, taxes, tolls and private investment.

State DOT Commissioner Joseph H. Boardman, who chaired the panel, reiterated the report's call for action.

"The panel makes it clear that bold leadership must be provided by transportation agencies, government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders to address the transportation issues of today and tomorrow, and develop a plan that provides for the necessary investments," Boardman said. "As commissioner of the DOT, I will help lead this discussion."

While the panel is not prescribing specific remedies for specific areas of the state, it does note in its report that upstate New York is in need of new transportation infrastructure.

Cities such as Buffalo have been losing businesses to suburban communities, in part because of insufficient travel capacity.

The report advocates an expansion of highway and rail systems and replacement of bridges in order to support traffic increases related to the North American Free Trade Agreement. It also calls on the state to support the upstate economy by providing links to key employment centers and to interstate highway extensions in other states.

"Upstate New York is at a crossroads of major commerce traveling to and from Canada and New England," the report says. "The challenge is to make transportation investments that will support economic development."

The 12-member advisory panel -- composed primarily of private citizens with government, transportation and business backgrounds -- gleaned information for its recommendations from a series of nine public hearings conducted across New York.

The panel, which included local residents James Newman, president of Noco Energy Corp., and Richard Garman, of Lackawanna-based R&P Oak Hill, held a hearing in Buffalo on Aug. 3.

Earlier this month, The Crisis Program, a consortium of construction industry representatives, issued a report titled "End of the Road," which chronicled thousands of deficient or structurally obsolete roads and bridges, and a shortage of funds to fix them. The private industry group called on state lawmakers to address the infrastructure problems as part of the upcoming 2005-2006 state budget debate.

e-mail: slinstedt@buffnews.com