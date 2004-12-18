THEFT OF HAND-CARVED EAGLE SPURS APPEAL

A 600-pound, hand-carved wooden eagle that decorated an Amherst Street residence has taken flight, police said Saturday.

The unusual ornament, valued at about $5,000, was stolen at about midnight Friday from the side lawn of Celia D. Kubala's home.

"This eagle was a friend to the whole neighborhood, especially the schoolchildren," Kubala said in issuing an appeal to the thieves.

Neighbors, she said, observed two "strong and tall men" placing the eagle into a light-colored pick-up truck.

Officer Steve A. Maslowski echoed the woman's appeal that the carving be returned to Kubala's home on the 800 block of Amherst Street next door to Plymouth United Church of Christ.

Maslowski also noted that a Sloan woman's recent appeal for the return of a stolen concrete lawn horse that had been in her yard for about 40 years was successful after a public appeal was made.

"Somebody rode away with the horse, and now somebody's flown off with the bird," Maslowski said. "I really feel for this woman. The eagle means a lot to her. She told me the eagle was the mascot of the block."

Kubala, in appealing to the thieves, said all she wants is her carving back -- no questions asked.

Police Commissioner Rocco J. Diina also appealed to the public for help in locating the carving.

"It's a despicable crime, especially during this holiday season," Diina said.

