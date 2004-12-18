A Mass of Christian Burial for Gregory Kocieniewski, 38, a nurse's aide, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Mr. Kocieniewski died Friday in his Buffalo home after a long illness caused by a brain tumor.

Born in Buffalo, he graduated from Canisius High School in 1988 and attended the State University at Binghamton.

He worked as a nurse's aide at the Waters of Orchard Park from 1996 until 2000 and at the Weinberg Campus in Getzville until 2001.

Mr. Kocieniewski was a member of the brain tumor support group at Dent Neurologic Institute. He was engaged to marry Mary Jo Cretacci of Buffalo.

Surviving are his parents, Esther Wojtan of West Seneca and Robert of Kenmore; four sisters, Linda of Brooklyn, Eileen of Lancaster, Suzanne of Kenmore and Karen of New Orleans; and a brother, David, of Yardley, Pa.

Prayers will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Monday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

[beebe]