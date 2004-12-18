GOP FAMILY FEUD DEEPENING

Back in the not-so-distant past, when Democrats around here were regularly backstabbing each other just for sport, Erie County Republicans watched from afar with contented grins on smug faces.

Democrats ran against each other in primaries. Democrats toppled chairmen. Democrats fought.

Republicans didn't do those things. They were nice boys and girls. And if they had to convert Democrat Joel Giambra into a Republican to rule Erie County, well, that was OK, too.

Life was good.

But as Democrats stood mostly together in the recent county budget brouhaha, Erie County Republicans didn't. Only GOP Legislators Jeanne Chase and Chuck Swanick (another former Dem) sided with Giambra in one of the nastiest political battles of recent history. As a result, a bloodied Giambra now presides over a Republican realm beginning to resemble those fighting, scrapping Democrats of yore.

"This is the worst I have ever seen it" is how one top Republican assessed his party last week. "Nobody is happy."

"There's no question we had Republicans disagreeing with Republicans," added Erie County Republican Chairman Bob Davis. "My task is to make sure this family comes back together."

That's a mouthful for Davis, who has prided himself on keeping the clan in peace and harmony. But it's a recognition of a new reality that while simmering for the past few years, is only now beginning to boil over.

Part of this dates to Giambra's flashy burst onto the GOP scene in late 1998. Here was this product of West Side Democratic politics suddenly laying claim to the leadership of the local Republican Party, importing to the Rath Building a horde of West Side Dems when he swept to victory in 1999.

Some old-line Republicans began grumbling. That's one reason he named two top deputies: former national Democratic operative Bruce Fisher came with him from City Hall; Carl Calabrese was a real Republican.

But now grumbling is escalating into open warfare. Consider the recent testimony of Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr before the County Legislature's Budget Committee. It ripped Giambra for advocating a budget that "both broke his word and betrayed the trust placed in him by the taxpayers of Erie County."

"The county executive has deceived the public by presenting a budget which is neither balanced, fiscally prudent, or . . . workable," Mohr said. "It is the largest tax hike in Erie County history and even more egregious, it's more of business as usual."

Not exactly happy family talk. That prompted Giambra to blame Mohr's influence for Legislators Denise Marshall and Elise Cusack and their hardest of hard-line stances against the sales tax that he felt was the only way to avoid red budget chaos.

"Everybody knows Denise Marshall doesn't make a move without him," Giambra said last week. "And he was involved in the Amherst coup for Republican chairman, so there's some assumption he directed Elise Cusack, too. I don't know for sure."

He says the flash point is over cuts in Board of Elections jobs that Mohr considers essential and that Giambra considers patronage.

"There's people sitting around over there looking for stuff to do," the county executive said. "So he went berserk.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed in Ralph, and he's probably disappointed in me," he added. "I'm not sure what happens from here."

All of this raises interesting questions, because Mohr has traditionally been close to Rep. Tom Reynolds, the area's top Republican. His outspoken complaints could signal Reynolds' concern, say many GOP types, even though there are no Reynolds fingerprints in the budget battle.

Giambra is right by acknowledging there's trouble in what used to be paradise. And he's even more right when he says he's not sure what happens from here.

