CARTER'S WISH FOR A NEW JERSEY GRANTED

Vince Carter wanted out of Toronto and got his wish Friday, getting traded to the Nets for three players and two No. 1 picks in a deal that immediately raised the question: Will Jason Kidd still want out of New Jersey?

The Nets sent Alonzo Mourning, Eric Williams, Aaron Williams and two first-round draft picks to the Raptors for Carter, a five-time All-Star whose production and popularity had tumbled in Toronto.

The Raptors had been exploring trade options for weeks, though the Nets had not been one of the rumored destinations.

In New Jersey, the big question this season has been whether the Nets might take another step in their breakup and deal away the disgruntled Kidd after trading Kenyon Martin and Kerry Kittles in the offseason.

"I hope this changes his mind a little bit. I hope he will give it a chance and see where it goes from here," said Carter, Kidd's teammate on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team.

Carter, out with a strained left Achilles' injury, will not be in uniform Sunday when the Nets play at Toronto.

Kidd, in Memphis with the Nets, sounded pleased by the trade but noncommittal about his future.

"I'm a Net until told otherwise," Kidd said. "I've always asked to be competitive, to put a competitive team out there, and that's what they're trying to do."

Mourning also was dissatisfied with the Nets' offseason moves and had asked for a trade. He appeared in 18 games while making a comeback from a kidney transplant, averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Eric Williams had been starting at small forward for New Jersey, while Aaron Williams had dropped out of the Nets' rotation as a backup center.

All three former Nets will add much-needed size to the Raptors, who also received two of the first-round picks the Nets acquired from Denver in the Martin trade.

Carter's averages of 15.9 points and 3.3 rebounds are career lows, as is his field goal percentage of .411.

"The organization has been good to me and given me an opportunity to grow and make a name for myself," Carter said. "Where it went wrong? I don't know. I guess it just got to where it was time to move on."